Mary C. Clark Gallagher, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Clark Gallagher, age 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio formerly of Jamestown, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 evening in her residence.



She was born October 27, 1938 to Harold H. and Edith R. Fry.

She was previously married to Ronald L. Clark in 1957 and later married Paul O. Gallagher on July 6, 1996 at the First Presbyterian Church, Greenville. She and her husband moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1997 where they spent their summers. During the winters they resided in Ft. Myers, Florida.



She was a graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School, Jamestown and a 1959 graduate of Thiel College, Greenville.

She was a retired teacher, having taught kindergarten and first grade at Hempfield Elementary School, Greenville for 29 years, and earlier taught third grade in the Jamestown and Reynolds school districts.

She was a former member of the Friendship Grange, Pomona Grange, State Grange, and the National Grange. She was a former member and President of the Pymatuning Trail Blazers snowmobile club in Jamestown.

She enjoyed western square dancing and belonged to the Greenville Flutterwheels, the Kon Yacht Kickers, and two challenge level clubs in Florida, the Stuart Bunch and C-Gulls. She loved music and traveling, having been in all 50 states, all the Canadian provinces, 55 countries, and all 7 continents. In Cincinnati she joined Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church where she and her husband sang in the church choir and belonged to a senior church group, The Vagabonds. In Ft. Myers, she and her husband sang in the church choir at Palmetto Palms.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Raymond E. Clark of Georgetown, Kentucky, a step-daughter, Debra Gallagher Bonilla of Coalinga, California and a step-son, Mark Gallagher of Delaware, Ohio and five step-grandchildren, Marcos and Isabella Bonilla, and Mackenzie, Brennah and Regan Gallagher.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Roger A. Clark who passed away in 1975.

Calling hours will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at

Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA.

A funeral service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at

Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown, PA

Pastor Onnalee Patterson, officiating.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Park Lawn Cemetery