Mary Bednar Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Bednar, 97, formerly of Campbell, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 4, 2018, at her home at Cottingham Retirement Community.

Mary was born November 13, 1920, in Campbell and lived in this area until moving to Cincinnati in 2005 to be closer to family.

Mary was a loving and beloved wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family.

She was a longtime member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell.

Mary’s beloved husband of 60 years, Michael J. Bednar, whom she married June 28, 1938, passed away in January of 1999.

Mrs. Bednar leaves her son, Robert M. (Theresa) Bednar of Mason; four grandchildren, Robert E. (Chrisbell) Bednar, Cheryl Bednar-Jiminez (Robert), Neil (Stephanie) Bednar and Sara (Travis) Peck and seven great-grandchildren, Ambrose, Daffne Ever, Willa, Taylor, Sydney, Michael and Xavier.

Besides her husband, a son, Leroy Bednar and siblings, Anna, Joseph, John and Helen, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 10, at St. John the Baptist Church, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Committal services will follow at St. John Cemetery on Villa Marie Road in Lowellville, where Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to Cottingham Retirement Community, 3995 Cottingham Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45241.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to share this obituary and to send condolences online to Mary’s family.

