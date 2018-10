Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Anne Nell, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Mercy Hospital in Youngstown.

Services are private.

Her arrangements have been entrusted to the McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.