Mary Ann Zavada, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Bralich) Zavada, age 62, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born September 9, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Mary (Zalac) Bralich.

She married the love of her life, Richard Zavada on June 29, 1991 and he survives at home.

Mary Ann graduated from Kennedy Catholic High School where she was a standout athlete in both girls basketball and track and field. She received a scholarship from Edinboro University for basketball and was a star for the Lady Fighting Scots for four years.

Mary Ann was a Health and Phys Ed. Teacher for Farrell Area School District for 29 years before retiring. She also was the head coach of both the Girls Varsity Basketball Team and Girls Track and Field Team. She coached the girls to the AA State Championship in track and field in 1987. One of her teams that she coached, still holds the girls 4 X 100 team relay school record.

Mary Ann was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan and loved watching the games on television. She also liked dancing and singing and going to the casinos and was recently a contestant on the television show, Cash Explosion. She is a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Sharon.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a sister, Veronica Mack of Columbus, Ohio; two aunts, Dorothy Trikur of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Josephine “Tootsie” (Jules) Bellucci of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three sisters-in law, Patty Grzejka of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Mary Ellen Welker of Hubbard, Ohio and Andrea Baxter of Brookfield, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins, relatives and friends and her beloved dog, Martini.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Karan Hart; her mother and father-in-law, Stella and Andrew Zavada and her brother-in-law, Kevin Mack.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A private funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Matthew Ruyechan officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A video of Mary Ann’s service can be viewed on our website starting Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Mary Ann had a big heart and loved life. She was a joy to be around and she will be missed.

