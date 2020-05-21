Mary Ann Session, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Session, 82, of Hazel Street died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at UMPC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in New Castle on December 9, 1937 a daughter of the late Clifford and Carrie (Moses) Session.

Mary Ann was a cashier at Country Fair for a number of years and she loved playing bingo, eating out with her friends, watching the Young and The Restless, the Bold and The Beautiful and WWE Wrestling.

She is survived by four children, Robert Kevin Session, Marcy L. Session, Lisa G. Gilmore and Monica L. Session all of New Castle; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Frederick D. Gilmore; three brothers, William, Harold and Bobby Session; two sisters, Martha Jackson and Imogene Hamilton and one grandson.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Social distancing practices will be in effect.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.