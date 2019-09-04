Mary Ann Ondich, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Ondich, 85, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Sharon Regional Hospital, Pennsylvania.



Mary Ann was born on April 1, 1934 to Robert Glen and Jane (Murphy) Canon in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Lakeview High School and earned her diploma as an x-ray technician.

Mary Ann worked and taught as an x-ray technician for Sharon General Hospital.

On February 17, 1960 she married her husband, the late John E. Ondich, who passed away January 8, 2008.



She loved to play cards; particularly bridge. Mary Ann was a member of many bridge clubs and played regularly at the senior center. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and was a proud Steelers fan.



Mary Ann is survived by her son, Jon Ondich of Cleveland, Ohio; granddaughter, Molly Ondich; daughter, Jane Senior and her husband, Dave, of Du Bois, Pennsylvania; her dog, Mya and her second family, Tommy, Kathy, Vincent, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Falconi.

Per Mary Ann’s request, no services will be held.

Burial will take place in Morefield Cemetery with her husband.



Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mary Ann.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.