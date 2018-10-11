Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

Mary Ann Nuzzi Obituary

Warren, Ohio - October 9, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 02:29 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 08:25 PM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Ann Nuzzi, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born December 27, 1923, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Louis and Angeline Cappella.

She came to Warren in 1929 from Morgantown, West Virginia.

She was a 1943 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Mary Ann retired in 1990 from Sparkle Super Market in Niles as a clerk in the deli department after five years.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren, the Altar and Rosary and the Warren Woman’s Federation.

She enjoyed baking, sewing and traveling.

She is survived by her five children, Joseph A. (Cynthia) Nuzzi, Jr., of New Middletown, James L. (Sharon) Nuzzi of League City, Texas, David A. (Barbara) Nuzzi of Howland, Gary L. Nuzzi of Chicago and Ann Marie of Columbus; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Victor of Niles and Diana (Dominick) Marchese of Farmdale and a brother-in-law, Peter Camarata of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph A. Nuzzi, Sr. who she married January 23, 1946 and passed away August 22, 1983; a grandson, Marco G. Pearce; a granddaughter, Markie Marie Pearce; a brother, Frank Capella and a three sisters, Betty Camarata, Catherine Gilbert and Dolores Parise.

Family and friends may pay respects Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 9:00 - 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family would to give special thanks to the staff of the Windsor House of Champion and to Crossroads Hospice.

Family request contributions be made to Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481 and the Church Altar and Rosary Society, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Mary Ann’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Heather Danielle (Hatch) Bianconi Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Heather Danielle (Hatch) Bianconi Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Katherine A. Ugran Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Katherine A. Ugran Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert Mark Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Mark Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Rodney Lee Mull Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rodney Lee Mull Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Hambrick Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Hambrick Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Debra J. Sudon Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Debra J. Sudon Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - October 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Ann Nuzzi Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Ann Nuzzi Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Betty Ann Morris Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Ann Morris Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Louise A. Cutrone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Louise A. Cutrone Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Glenn W. Shaughnessy Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Glenn W. Shaughnessy Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - October 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • George Wilson Emerick, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George Wilson Emerick, Sr. Obituary

    New Springfield, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gale E. Johnson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gale E. Johnson Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carl T. Hobel, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carl T. Hobel, Jr. Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - October 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • John Joseph Klacik, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John Joseph Klacik, Jr. Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Ruth Anne Blake Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ruth Anne Blake Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jason A. Ettenger Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jason A. Ettenger Obituary

    Groveport, Ohio - October 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Br. Peter Scalise Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Br. Peter Scalise Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Rosalie Marie Mahoney Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rosalie Marie Mahoney Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help