Mary Ann Nuzzi Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Ann Nuzzi, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born December 27, 1923, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Louis and Angeline Cappella.

She came to Warren in 1929 from Morgantown, West Virginia.

She was a 1943 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Mary Ann retired in 1990 from Sparkle Super Market in Niles as a clerk in the deli department after five years.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren, the Altar and Rosary and the Warren Woman’s Federation.

She enjoyed baking, sewing and traveling.

She is survived by her five children, Joseph A. (Cynthia) Nuzzi, Jr., of New Middletown, James L. (Sharon) Nuzzi of League City, Texas, David A. (Barbara) Nuzzi of Howland, Gary L. Nuzzi of Chicago and Ann Marie of Columbus; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Victor of Niles and Diana (Dominick) Marchese of Farmdale and a brother-in-law, Peter Camarata of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph A. Nuzzi, Sr. who she married January 23, 1946 and passed away August 22, 1983; a grandson, Marco G. Pearce; a granddaughter, Markie Marie Pearce; a brother, Frank Capella and a three sisters, Betty Camarata, Catherine Gilbert and Dolores Parise.

Family and friends may pay respects Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 9:00 - 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family would to give special thanks to the staff of the Windsor House of Champion and to Crossroads Hospice.

Family request contributions be made to Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E. Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44481 and the Church Altar and Rosary Society, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Mary Ann’s family.

