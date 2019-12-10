Mary Ann (Miklos) Bokor, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (Miklos) Bokor, age 73, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in UPMC Passavant Hospital.



Born July 18, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Guba) Miklos.

She married George Bokor on September 17, 1966 and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2017.



Mary Ann graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1964 and worked as the Registrar in Mercer county for over 16 years.



In her spare time Mary Ann enjoyed crocheting, coloring, computer games and shopping on QVC. In her younger years she was a Girl Scout and received the Curved Bar Award.



Mary Ann is survived by three daughters, Christine Sherry of North Carolina, Rebecca Bokor of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Stephanie Bokor of Parma, Ohio; a son, David Bokor of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a brother, John (Elizabeth) Miklos of Vienna, Virginia; two grandsons, Jason and Daniel Sherry and two great-grandsons.



There will be a gathering time on Friday, December 13 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Richard Allen officiating.

Inurnment will be in St. Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, PA 16146

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.