Mary Ann Francis (Stainer) Burkholder Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Francis (Stainer) Burkholder, 62, of Alliance, (formerly of Salem area) died on Sunday, May 26, at her home.

She was born on December 23, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late William W. and Catherine (Savnic) Stainer.

She got a degree as a STNA and formerly worked as a home healthcare STNA.

Mary Ann attended St Paul’s Catholic Church in Salem.

She enjoyed going to county fairs, playing bingo; as well as, other games. She liked watching TV game shows, soaps and TV shows.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry L. Burkholder in 2011 and brother, William “Bill” Stainer.

She is survived by her children, Sarah Kay Burkholder of Alliance and Kevin Andrew Burkholder of Salem; her stepchildren, Terry Brian Burkholder of Germantown, Wisconsin, Brandon Andrew Burkholder of North Berlin, Wisconsin, Jonathan Allen Burkholder of Homeworth, Ohio and Thomas Ralph (Theresa) Burkholder of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; two grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; her brother, John (Tina) Stainer of Salem and four nieces and nephews.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio. Please go sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.