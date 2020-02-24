Mary Ann (DiMatteo) Miletta, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (DiMatteo) Miletta passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home. She was 94.

Mary was born on February 6, 1926, in Masury, Ohio, to Nunzio and Christina (Offie) DiMatteo. She was their youngest child.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1944.

After graduation, she worked at the Sharon A&P grocery store for 17 years. It was at an A&P Christmas party that her boss introduced her to her future husband, Samuel L. Miletta, whom she married August 18, 1952.

Samuel passed away on May 19, 1987. They resided in Farrell, where they raised their three children, John Miletta, who passed away June 3, 2019, Marilee (Raymond) Wilmouth of Hermitage and Renee (Tiffany Daley) Miletta of Sharon.

Once her children came along, Mary became a loving and devoted stay-at-home-mother.

She is also survived by her sister, Rosalynn DeCapua of Farrell.

Mary was preceded in death by her two sisters and three brothers.

In 1988, Mary became a volunteer at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell, which would extend to over 30 years of service. She worked in the mailroom and prepared charts, patient forms for the pre-op department.

She also volunteered her time at Our Lady of Fatima, where she was one of the cavatelli and Easter bread ladies.

In 2018, she battled a bad knee which kept her from continuing as a volunteer for UPMC Farrell.

She made many friends along the way including Robin Beckman Ballish, who became like a daughter to her.

Beside her daughters, Mary received love and care from Shari Byers, who was also like a daughter and UPMC Family Hospice, during the end of her life.

Mary is a former member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and it’s Altar and Rosary Society, the UPMC Volunteer Auxiliary and currently a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank Father Matt Strickenberger, from St. Bartholomew Church, for his visits and prayers, the UPMC Family Hospice Staff, especially nurse Judy Osborne and aide Samantha and a special thank you to Shari Byers for the love and care of them and their mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to UPMC Family Hospice at 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 305, New Castle, PA 16105, in memory of Mary.

Friends may call Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Sherman Funeral Home, with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Interment will take place in Crown Hill Cemetery Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.