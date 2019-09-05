Mary Ann Anderson, Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Ohio – Obituary

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Anderson, 91 of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Quality of Life Services facility in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mary Ann was born in New Castle on December 11, 1927 and was one of four children of the late James and Margaret Dollinger McIntyre.

She was the wife of August “Ambrose” Anderson at home, mother to Denise Pagliaro of New Castle, Jackie Lynn Anderson of Bessemer and David Anderson also of Bessemer. She was grandmother to Andrea (Dan) Hopper of North Beaver Township and Vincent (Ashley) Pagliaro of Union, Pennsylvania and grandma to Garrett Pagliaro.

Mary Ann worked as a secretary for Dr Sung’s practice for 10 to 15 yrs. before retiring.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish and attended St. Anthony Church when she was able.

She enjoyed bus trips whether they were local or cross country, to a show or a casino to a vineyard or some other venue. She will be lovingly missed by her family.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Sandor and Sarah Maloney and one brother, Raymond McIntyre.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. A procession will go the St. Anthony Church in Bessemer for the Mass at 11:00 am.

She will be laid to rest in the St. Anthony Cemetery.

