Mary Alice Woods Grooms, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice Woods Grooms, 87 of 1415 Blakely Circle SW, Warren, departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:20 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following renal failure.

She was born September 23, 1932 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Paul Alex and Annie McBride Woods, Sr., residing in the area for 67 years.

Ms. Grooms was employed with Carlisle’s Department Store for 12 years in maintenance, before retiring in 1989. She also worked maintenance for Republic Steel Corporation and was a teacher’s aide at Jefferson School.

She was a member of Third Christian Church, where she was a former Deaconess, belonged to the Communion Board, Kitchen Committee, Sunday School and enjoyed collecting ceramic elephants and cooking.

She leaves to mourn one son, Robert (Brenda) Grooms of Braceville; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Carvin Grooms; one daughter, Ms. Annie Cookie Grooms; five brothers, John, Paul, Jr., Charles, Sr., Nathan and Willie Woods; six sisters, Ms. Alfonso, Ms. Lottie, Ms. Lillie, Ms. Hattie, Ms. Carrie and Ms. Dorothy and one granddaughter, Ms. Tammy Y. Thigpen.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Social distancing will be upheld.