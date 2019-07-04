Mary Aileen Royse, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Aileen Royse, 89, went peacefully home to loved ones at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Humility House, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, on December 22, 1929, a daughter of John Allen and Ettie (Shumate) Conn and known by everyone as Aileen.

A mother of two children and homemaker, Aileen also had been a member of the Top Ten Club for over 66 years, serving in many positions including president. The ladies of the club faithfully met each month, traveled the country together and brought their families together for the annual Club Picnic; creating some of her most fond memories. Aileen also enjoyed ceramics, crafts and cooking in her spare time.

Aileen is survived by her husband James Elmer Royse, whom she married on December 18, 1952; daughter, Debra (Richard) Holloway of Newton Falls; son, James L. (Kitty) Royse of Niles; six grandchildren, Kristie (Glen) Gregory, Regan (Dean) Shanower, Rickie (John) Holloway, Ashley (Phil) Bentfield, Jeff Pecoraro, Jimmy Newsom and seven great-grandchildren, Presley, Brayden, Landen, Aaron, Fiona, Lilly and Caleb.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Elizabeth Hughes, Phyllis Catron and four brothers, Donald Conn, Bob Conn, Clyde Conn and infant, John Conn.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles.

The funeral will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. The Reverend Robert Donato will officiate.

Burial will be in Greenhaven Cemetery in Canfield.

The family gratefully acknowledges the excellent care and compassion of the Humility House staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.