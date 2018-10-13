Mary A. Shrodek Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mary A. Shrodek, 83, of Warren, entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 10:15 a.m., in St. Joseph Health Center in Warren with her family at her side.

Mary was born on August 1, 1935, in Warren the daughter of the late Pasquale and Lucia DiMauro Pecorelli and was a lifelong area resident.

She retired from Packard Electric in Warren and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren.

Mary was a member of The Daughters of Vieste. She enjoyed playing dice with friends, taking chance of luck at Hollywood Casino, loved the Turner Classic Movie channel and Italian cooking.

She is survived by a sons, Joseph (Carol) Shrodek of Howland Township and Michael Shrodek of Warren; two daughters, Sally (Gary) Murcko of Cortland and Mary Jo (Jim) Spetsios of Howland Township; brothers, Antonio “Tony” (Paula) Piccorelli of Brandon, Florida, Paul Pecorelli of Warren and a sister, Fannie Sattarelle of Poland. Mary is also survived by seven grandchildren, Adam, Lindsey, Carrie (Jason), Ryan, Lauren (finance Chris), Kristyn (Steve) and Kassandra.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a husband, Joseph Shrodeck, Jr., on May 26, 1996; two brothers, Joseph and Michael Pecorelli, who died in Vieste, Italy and two sisters, Catherine Carson and Donatina “Tuddy” Bufano.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service, 10:00 a.m., in the narthex at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren.

A memorial Mass with Father Peter Haladej, officiating, will take place at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 17, in the church.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Caring and dignified arrangements are being handled by the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Family and friends may share condolences by visiting www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.