Mary A. Herstine, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Herstine, 85, passed away Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, at the Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine.

She was born October 1, 1934 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Benjamin and Jeanette Patterson Craft.

Mary worked for various local factories throughout her life, most recently Tube Tech.

She was an active life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the New Waterford Eagles.

She loved to dance, cook and grow her own vegetables. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends but most especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren during their visits. She will be greatly missed by them all.

Mary is survived by a son, Ken (Sherry) Herstine of Huber Heights, Ohio; daughter, Joyce Herstine of East Palestine; brother, Ben Craft; sister, Barb Laughlin; five grandchildren, Mike, Lindsay, Kevin, Stephanie and Blake; three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Camdyn and Coen; as well as, a longtime companion, Tony Mercure.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Knight and Lois Green and her partner, William Murray.

A private burial will be held at New Waterford Cemetery, following Mary’s wishes, no public services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.