Marvin Louis Tiggett, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin Louis Tiggett, Sr., 78, of 2713 Beal Street NW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. at his residence, following complications of an extended illness.

He was born June 4, 1941 in Newton Falls, Ohio, the son of James Earl and Christine Coley Tiggett, Sr., residing in the area for 37 years, coming from Braceville.

Mr. Tiggett was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 25 years as a leadoff operator, before retiring in 1999. He also worked for Poison Rubber Company in Garrettsville.

He was a member of the Church at Warren, where he was the landscaper, served on the Usher Board, Bible Study Ministry and Host Home and enjoyed hunting, fishing and Gospel music.

He married Clattie M. Lewis Tiggett on May 27, 1983.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Marvin Tiggett, Jr.; two daughters, Ms. September Ringold of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Mrs. Loretta (Omar) Brazle of Richardson, Texas; one stepson, Dell Carroll of Howland; two stepdaughters, Ms. Felicia Carroll of Warren and Ms. Pamela Davis of Columbus; three brothers, Curtis (Alice) Tiggett of Cleveland, Herman (Lillie) Tiggett and James Earl Tiggett, Jr., both of Warren; four sisters, Ms. Ruby Walker of Howland, Ms. Vivian Blackshear of Lordstown, Ms. Kay Brandon of Warren and Ms. Sharon Smith of Braceville; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Monroe Tiggett and one sister, Ms. Doris Watkins.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Warren. Social Distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family home 2713 Beal Street NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.