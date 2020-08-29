Marvin Louis Logan, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin Louis Logan, Sr., 68, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

He was born March 5, 1952 in Warren, Ohio to the late Joshua and Ruth Logan. He and his siblings were nurtured in a loving Christian home. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at York Avenue Church of God.

Marvin graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1970. A gifted athlete who excelled in both football and track, he attended the University of Findlay on a football scholarship.

Following his time at Findlay, Marvin, who was a skilled craftsman, earned both a certificate in washer dryer repairs and a journeyman’s card as an electrician. He used these skills at Delphi, where he worked for decades, before retiring in 2008. Following his retirement, Marvin accepted his calling to ministry in 2013, serving faithfully at York Avenue Church of God.

He was an active member of the Ancient Lodge No. 24 A.F. & A.M. and The Most Worshipful Saint John’s Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M., Incorporated Jurisdiction of Ohio.

An avid sports fan, he was a season ticket holder for Warren G. Harding High School, loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and would often spend his Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at his sister, Karen’s house, watching games. He was passionate about his family, joining the weekly Zoom calls, often crying at the sight of his grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.

A man of deep faith, Marvin loved to read his Bible and prayed with his son at 10 every morning. Always quick with a joke or a story, Marvin was a source of joy to family and friends alike.

Leaving to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tiarra (Tony, Sr.) Logan-Biggs of Suffolk, Virginia; his son, Marvin L. Logan, Jr. (fiancé Telayne Keith) of Detroit, Michigan; two brothers, Marcus (Valiant) Logan of Green and Richard (Terry-deceased) Logan of Warren; four sisters, Joyce (Joseph-deceased) Lyles of Warren, Darlene Sowemimo of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Karen (Wayne) Gamble of Warren, Carol Annette (Nobles III) Darby of Bedford Heights; three grandchildren, Aniya, Tianna, and Tony Biggs, Jr. of Suffolk, Virginia; two Godchildren, Rev. Alfie Burch of Warren and Dr. Erica Glover of Akron and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James, Clinton and Raymond Logan and two sisters, Louise and Evelyn Logan.

Public Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the York Avenue Church of God.

A Private Funeral Service for family will follow on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Because of COVID 19, the family is inviting the public to a parade on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in front of 405 First Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at the same address.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

