Martin Price, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin Price, 93, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home with family by his side.

Martin was born October 1, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Joseph and Sophie Schwarz Price.

He has resided in East Palestine for the past 20 years, coming from New Jersey.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during and after WWII, Martin rose to the rank of Lt. Commander.

He earned degrees from University of Pennsylvania and University of Pennsylvania Law School. He played and lettered in sports at the University of Pennsylvania and was a successful basketball coach in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Martin owned and worked in his own building and construction company for over 45 years. In 1969 he served as president of the Builders League of South Jersey. In 1970, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for New Jersey State Builders League and the South Jersey Builders League in 2005. He developed the Moorestown Industrial Park. He built the Winstead Village apartment and condo complex and others in Moorestown, New Jersey. He served as Chairman for the Redevelopment Council in Haddon Township, New Jersey. He was an avid reader and member of the East Palestine Library Bridge Club.

He is survived by his wife Norma Ross Price; stepsons, Jeffrey and Brian Whitehead, Front Royal, Virginia and a brother, Louis Price of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Following Martins wishes, all services will be private.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Evans as well as the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Valley for the care they showed Martin.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

www.linsley-royal.com

More stories from WKBN.com: