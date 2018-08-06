My Valley Tributes

Martin "Marty" V. Frill Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral service officiated by Pastor Terry Swails on Wednesday, August 8, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home for Martin “Marty” V. Frill, 95, who passed away Saturday, August 4.

Marty was born August 29, 1922 in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, the son of Martin and Goldie (Russell) Frill.

Marty was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church, formally ST. Paul’s UCC where he and his wife, Evelyn, were married on October 7, 1944 and where he was Consistory President, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher.

He graduated from South High School and then attended Burdett College and Youngstown State University.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 39 years where he was manager of customer service and a life retirement member of the National Management Association.

He served his country in the Navy from 1941 to 1946 where he saw action in the Atlantic and South Pacific during World War II. He was awarded the Silver Star.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golf and was an avid library reader.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Rhinehart and Margaret Clemons and a brother, Millard Frill.

Marty leaves his wife, Evelyn Frill; his son, Thomas (Helen) Frill of Boardman; granddaughter, Lisa (Mark) Dray; grandson, Daniel Kinnick; great-grandchildren, Kayleena and Jay Iorio and Lacie and Lucas Dray and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ohio Living Home Health, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201 Canfield, Ohio.

Martin’s family would like to thank everyone who gave him loving care.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

