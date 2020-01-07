Martin D. Nutt, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin D. Nutt, 86, of Lordstown and formerly of Warren and Champion, passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born January 20, 1933, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the son of Mack and Goldie (Linger) Nutt and had lived in Ohio most of his life.

Martin worked as an electrician at Republic Steel for 30 years before retiring in 1983. For the next 25 years, he owned and operated Marty’s Excavating. He attended General Assembly Church of God in Newton Falls and enjoyed golf and farming.

Precious memories of Martin live on with his two sons, Thomas Nutt (Sharon) of Lordstown and David Nutt (Catherine); one daughter, Susan Klinger (Kevin) of Sarasota, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Larry Cline of Warren and Jeff Cline (Margaret) of Cortland; one stepdaughter, Toni Dunbar (Jerry) of Worthington; one brother, Mack Nutt of Lake Placid, Florida and his special friend and companion, Sandy Carlton.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Kathryne Goldner Cline Nutt, whom he married March 12, 2002 and who passed November 11, 2015; his daughter, Linda Nutt; two sisters; one brother and three half-brothers.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Private interment will follow at Champion Township Cemetery.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, at the funeral home.

