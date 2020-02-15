Martha S. Sheridan, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha S. Sheridan, 60, of Howland, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She was born February 11, 1959 in Charleston, W. Va., the daughter of John and Rosila (Richmond) King.

Martha lived most of her life in Ohio, and had recently moved back after spending five years in Florida.

A homemaker, Martha enjoyed quilting, crafts, sewing and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Precious memories of Martha live on with her daughter, Jennifer Wright (James) of Howland; seven grandchildren: Bryan Cundall, Jr, Ashley Cundall, Syrus Wright, Tyler Wright, Za’Nyiah Wright, Ava Dedon, and Jace Dedon; five great-grandchildren; three stepsons: Brendan Sheridan, Bobby Sheridan and Trevor Sheridan; two sisters, Judy Schwarz (George) of Howland and Debbie Moffett of Florida; one brother, Dan King (Marylou) of Ohio; many nieces, nephews and their families and her special friend, Marjory Dedon of Lordstown.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving husband, Robert Sheridan, whom she married in 1994 and who passed in October, 2009; two sons, Cye Dedon and Bryan Dedon and one brother, Jerry King.

Private services were already held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.