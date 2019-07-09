Martha Rose Thomas, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Rose Thomas, 83, entered the gates of Heaven, passing from this earthly life on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Martha was born July 17, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Elchuck and lived in this area all of her life.

She graduated from East High School in 1955 and married her best friend and soulmate, George Thomas, on February 25, 1956.

Martha was a loving mother and homemaker. She was a nurturer, loved her family dearly and devoted her life to them. Martha enjoyed baking, cooking, walks in Mill Creek Park and spending time with her loved ones. She was a loving, kind, caring and irreplaceable soul who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Martha leaves her daughter, Janet (Charles) Wilhelm of Youngstown; two loving sons, James Thomas of Austintown and John (Christine) of Poland; her grandchildren, Holly Wilhelm, Mary Thomas, James D. Thomas, George Thomas, Mallory Thomas, Haley Wilhelm and Michela Thomas; her great-grandchildren, Charles Wilhelm, James R. Guilkey, Jr., Sean Williams, Sienna Williams, Zai Cleveland, Vince Jethroe and Jocelynn Jethroe; her sister, Dee Carmendy and her brother, Mike Elchuck.

Waiting at Heaven’s gates for her were her soulmate, best friend and husband, George Thomas; her sisters, Helen Pollack and Anne Bubbavitz; her brother, John Elchuck; her grandsons, James M. Guilkey and Charles Wilhelm and her great-granddaughter, Hazel Wilhelm D’altorio.

Per her request, there will be no services or calling hours.

Martha’s family requests that she honored by performing a random act of kindness in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.