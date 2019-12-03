Martha “Marti” Ella Delahunty, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha “Marti” Ella Delahunty, 95, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, December 2, 2019 in her home, under the comforting and loving care of family.

She was born November 28, 1924 in Washington, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Margaretta Susa Zess.

Marti was a 1942 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and attended engineering courses at Washington Jefferson College with the encouragement of her father.

In her earlier years before marrying, Marti worked for the District Attorney in Pennsylvania as a secretary and after moving with her family to Niles, Ohio, she worked as secretary to the Vice President and then President of Youngstown Steel Car Corporation.

After marrying and starting a family, Marti was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Marti was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren and was a member of its Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a member of the 50 + Club of SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and of the Outspoken Wheelmen Bike Club of Youngstown.

Beyond the enjoyment of her family, Marti loved to bake and her delicious pies were always in high demand at church bake sales and social gatherings. She also enjoyed card parties with husband, Carl and their many friends.

Marti was married to Carl Thomas Delahunty on August 6, 1949, in St. Stephen Catholic Church in Niles and they were married for almost 70 years before his passing on April 7, 2019. As a couple they were avid tandem bike riders starting in their 50s and into their 80s, pedaling thousands of miles together.

She is survived by her eight children, Diane (Marilyn Bufton) Delahunty of Bellingham, Washington, Brian (Theresa) Delahunty of Columbus, Edward (Jerri) Delahunty of Cortland, Thomas (Lori) Delahunty of Cape Coral, Florida, Mary Sue Delahunty of Rocky River, Carla (Harry) Dawson of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Linda Blankenship of Rocky River and Laverne (Steve) Buchanan of Columbus; 12 grandchildren, Matthew, Mandy, Andrew, Brent, Benn, Sean, Damicah, Kristen, Alexandra, Dylan, Joseph and Tammy and seven great-grandchildren, Adeline, Clara, Eleanor, Aspen, Amaia, Sage and Liam.

Besides her parents and husband, Carl, Marti was preceded in death by three sisters, Pauline Mueller, Mary Ferrari and Julie Miscevich.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-St. James Church (EVERYONE IS ASKED TO MEET DIRECTLY AT THE CHURCH).

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions take the form of donations, in Marti’s name, to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-St. James Catholic Church, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484; Outspoken Wheelsmen, P.O. Box 838, Youngstown, OH 44501 or to Rails-to-Trails by visiting www.railsandtrails.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.