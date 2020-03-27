Martha Lou Allshouse, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Lou Allshouse of Sharpsville, Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at Boardman Medical Center. She was 80 years old.



Martha was born February 28, 1940 to Frank and Martha (Kizma) Matt in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

She was a Brookfield High School graduate.

Martha worked as a cashier for Giant Eagle. On August 8, 1964 she married her husband Darris Allshouse Sr., he passed away on July 21, 2012.



She loved dancing, was an avid reader and her dog Boots. Martha was very social and loved visiting with her numerous friends. Most important to her was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren anytime she could.



Martha is survived by her children, Darris (Lisa) Allshouse Jr. of Butler, Traci Lasher of Sharpsville, Troy (Julie) Allshouse of Greenville, grandchildren, Shawna Allshouse and companion Mike Tolnar, Jakob Allshouse and companion Maika Taladua, Hanna Lasher, great- grandchildren, Michael and Isabella.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Darris Allshouse Sr. and son, Mike Rodgers.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society in memory of Martha.



No calling hours will be held at this time.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery Sharpsville.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.