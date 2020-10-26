Martha L. Smith, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha L. Smith, age 86, of 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville passed away Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on February 22, 1934 a daughter of Ernest and Loreen (Schricker) Hoard.

She was a graduate of Plainwell High School and received her music degree form Kalamazoo College.

On May 21, 1955 Martha married Fred Smith, he passed away November 15, 2011.

Martha was an organist and choir director for several churches. She was a member of Hillside Presbyterian Church, Greenville.

Martha enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

She is survived by a daughter, Karyn Kirchhofer and her husband, Lee, of Hadley; two sons, Craig Smith and his wife, Rebecca, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania and Randy Smith and his wife, Ruth, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; two brothers, Phillip Hoard and his wife, Ellen, of Portage, Michigan and John Hoard and his wife, Dee, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; ten grandchildren, Michelle, Jaime, Cory, Kyle, Alicia, Lauren, Sarah, Matthew, Kathryn and Adam and three great-grandchildren, Micah, Emmett and Aaron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, David Hoard.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

