Martha L. Jones Obituary

MERCER, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Martha L. Jones, 96, of 8221 Lamor Road, Mercer, (East Lackawannock Township) Pennsylvania, formerly of 279 McDowell Road, Delaware Township, passed away at 8:17 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Quality Life Services in Mercer, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Big Bend, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1923 to the late, Mont Leonard and LuLu B. (Porter) Davis.



Martha lived her early life in Big Bend and started high school at the age of 12. She graduated from Mercer High School at the age of 15; then went on to graduate from Slippery Rock University, formerly Slippery Rock State Teacher’s College.

Martha was a homemaker and elementary teacher. She taught in the Jefferson Township one-room schools and later in the first grade at South Pymatuning School in Sharpsville Area Schools for 22 years, retiring in 1979.



She was a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ of New Hamburg, where she was an active member of the Sunday School and Women’s Guild.

Martha was also a member of Countryside Garden Club, New Hamburg; Lady Lawango, past Noble Grands, New Hamburg; Mercer County Alliance for the Mentally Ill; Mercer County and Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and the Red Hat Society.



Martha enjoyed gardening, flowering, bird watching, visiting in the Greenville Senior Center for cards and socializing and Bible studies at Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ.



She was married to John A. Jones, Jr. on May 30, 1942 and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1999. When he was still living, Martha and her husband enjoyed going on summer vacations to Weslemkoon Lake in Ontario, Canada, along with their family.



She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Zahniser and her husband, James of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Beverly Lake and her husband, Donald, of Linesville, Pennsylvania; one son, John “Jack” A. Jones III and his wife, Patty, of Transfer, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Lynn Blauser and her husband, Mike, Lisa Batt and her husband, Mark, Lauren Scott and her husband, Dan, Jodie Bowes, Robert Lake and his wife, Trisha, Colleen Kasbee and her husband, Troy and Erica Drennan and her husband, Tom; 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her son, James L. Jones; sisters, Velma Humes and Alice Struble; brother, Howard G. Davis; infant brother, Francis Davis and great-grandson, Nicholas Edward Blauser.



A funeral service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, with Pastor Maria Bandzak, officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held at the funeral home prior the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21.



A committal service will be held at the chapel of Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania, prior to the burial.



Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 5 Baker Hill Road, Fredonia, PA, 16124 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness to NAMI, PA, Mercer County, 2201 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Quality Life Services – Mercer and Three Rivers Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful care over the years.

