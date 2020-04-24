Martha Kellogg Hanna, Hartstown, PA

HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Kellogg Hanna, age 91, of Hartstown passed away Thursday morning, April 23, 2020.

She was born in Adamsville, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23, 1929 a daughter of Otto D. and Helen (Gelvin) Kellogg.

She was a graduate of East Fallowfield High School.

On August 29, 1953 Martha married George W. Hanna, he passed away January 17, 2016.

She was employed as an phone operator at Bell Telephone and was a nurse’s aide at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, Meadville.

She was a member of Fallowfield United Methodist Church and Golden Rule Rebekah Lodge #198, Atlantic.

Martha is survived by a son, Gary Hanna and his wife, Marsha, of Greenville; a daughter, Jane K. McCurdy and her husband, John, of Greenville; a daughter-in-law, Regina Hanna of Hartstown; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Mark G. Hanna and sister-in-law, Irene Noel.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and safety concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the chapel of Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville with Rev. Larry Corner, Pastor of Fallowfield United Methodist Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Fallowfield United Methodist Church, 3993 Leech Road, Atlantic, PA 16111.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.