Martha Jane Benedict, Niles, Ohio

Martha Jane Benedict, 94, passed away peacefully at 12:35 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Humility House following an extended illness.

Martha was born in Niles, Ohio on April 16, 1925 the daughter of Thomas and Margaret J. (Sullivan) Richards and has lived in the Niles area all her life.

Martha was a member of Saint Stephen Church.

A Niles McKinley High School graduate and furthered her education at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a registered nurse.

She retired from the office of Doctor George Mokris, MD following 27 years of service.

Martha was a member of the Saint Elizabeth Hospital Nurses Alumni Association, a volunteer for the American Red Cross blood program and Mobile Meals.

She also volunteered at the McKinley Memorial Library as a private tutor for the Project Opportunity program.

Martha is survived by three sons, Timothy (Mary) Benedict of Florida, Terry (Donna) Benedict of Florida, James (Michele) Benedict of Canfield, Ohio; ten grandchildren Randy, Kevin, Kate, Nicole, Patrick, Michael, Sarah, Bryan, Bradley, Alex and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Benedict whom she married June 19, 1948 and who died on October 4, 2009; son, Thomas M. Benedict who died on March 8, 2010; sister, Rita Disko who died on April 25, 1990.

Calling hours will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where the Saint Stephen Church Bereavement Ministry will have a 7:30 p.m. prayer service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Saint Stephen Church preceded by a 9:40 a.m. prayer service at the funeral home. The Reverend Richard Murphy will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Saint Stephen Cemetery.

