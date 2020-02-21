Martha Ann Bastress Koran, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Bastress Koran quietly passed on Friday, February 7, 2020 after an extended illness.

She was the daughter of Gladys Irene Graham Bastress and James Edward Bastress of Sharon Pennsylvania, both of whom are deceased and a sister of Nancy Ella Bastress Hofius.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School and was a member of the orchestra. She played violin and was first chair. She was also a member of the marching band where she played clarinet. She graduated from Youngstown State in 1973 with a degree in music education. She met her husband Dale while attending college and married him in 1973.

She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Dale Eugene Koran; her daughter, Michelle Koran Rush and her husband, Phil Rush; grandchildren, Lilly and Fiona of Boston, Massachusetts; her son, Jaime Koran and his wife, Michelle and grandchildren, Sebastian, Nicholas and Michaela of Clear Lake, Texas; her sister, Nancy Hofius and her husband, Thomas Hofius and their son, Jason of San Diego, California.

Martha begin her teaching career in Ohio and then moved to Houston, Texas. She taught at several middle schools in Alief ISD. She retired from her teaching career at Kerr High School. She and her very talented students individually and collectively won many first place awards from the State of Texas. She also gave private lessons in violin, viola and cello to many students. She has had a great impact on her students and teachers as well and will be greatly missed by all.

She was a member of Fort Bend Symphony and founding member String Theory. String Theory is a group of string players that donate their time to play different functions in and around the Houston area.

In her spare time she loved gardening and took classes from Texas A&M to get a Master of Gardening degree. She was so dedicated to working with wild life that her home was declared a Texas Wildlife Habitat. Another favorite pastime was sewing; she counted quilting (taught by her sister) and garment making among the many items she loved to sew.

Martha had a wonderful life and will be greatly missed by everyone who has ever met her.

Celebration of Life to be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at University of Houston Chapel.

