Martha A. Kish, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha A. Kish, 79, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center following a lengthy illness.

Martha was born June 29, 1940 in Hubbard, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank Cataline and Pauline Jackamo Cataline.

She had resided in Boardman before moving to East Palestine 30 years prior.

She was employed as a registered nurse for Dr. J. Chuck and Dr. Hertle in New Middletown for many years prior to her retirement.

Martha is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles; son, Charles Kish of East Palestine; daughter, Kelly Kish of Michigan; brother, Charles Cataline of Florida and three grandchildren, Matthew, Robert and Charles J.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jackie and Robert Cataline and a sister, Geraldine Tracy.

Private calling hours will be held for the family, no other services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.