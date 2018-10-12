Marsha R. Boyles Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Marsha R. Boyles, 73, of Howland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born January 20, 1945 in Warren, the daughter of Kenneth and Thelma Laura Leota (Moser) Rhine and had lived in the area all her life.

A devoted animal lover, Marsha raised horses and had shown horses all over Northeast Ohio. She was active in 4-H and enjoyed gardening.

Fond memories of Marsha live on with her beloved husband, Thomas E. Boyles, whom she married September 7, 1976; four children, Ernest McBrien of Tennessee, Douglas Wayne McBrien of Kansas, Amanda L. Boyles of Warren and Jason T. Boyles of Warren; one grandchild and two brothers, Richard (Cleo) Patchin of Virginia and Harlan (Doreen) Rhine of Bristol.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are pending and arrangements are being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

