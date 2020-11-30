Marquis Lamont Bebbs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Marquis Lamont Bebbs will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Bebbs departed this life Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Marquis was born May 3, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Torianna Bebbs and Albert Love.

He recently received his GED and he started a career in manufacturing working at various warehouses throughout the Youngstown city area.

He loved being with his children, family and friends. He enjoyed hosting several family gatherings for the 4th of July and Thanksgiving. He was “The Life Of The Party” everywhere he went, always dancing to his favorite music. The highlight of his life was making everyone laugh and smile. His charm and wonderful sense of humor will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his stepfather, James Smith; his children, Marquis Bebbs, Jr. and Malaysia Bebbs; his sister, Jasmine Smith; his brother, Jarell Smith; his half-brothers, Taran Gibbs, James Allen, James Austin and William Allen; half-sisters, JiQuala Rushton, Latoya Allen and Cassandra Allen; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives including his very close cousins, Arvella Davis, Jasmine Bebbs, Rodneqwa Bebbs and his best friend, Terry Rushton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bessie Bebbs and Robert Bebbs; his cousins, Reshaud Biggs and Charles Skinner and a sister, Latisha Gibbs.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

