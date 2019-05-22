Marlyn Abbott Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Marlyn Abbott, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully under hospice care at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her residence. She was 87.

Mrs. Abbott was born April 17, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Walter and Thelma (Grande) Murdock.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Sharon High School.

Her husband, Edward William “Bill” Abbott, whom she married in 1949, passed away in 1974.

She and her husband were active members of the First United Methodist Church in Sharon.

Following the unexpected death of her husband, Marlyn devoted her life to her sons and later, her grandsons. She loved attending her grandsons’ hockey games; as well as, other athletic and scholastic events.

Marlyn retired from Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus, where she was employed for more than 15 years.

She was a member and past officer of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, Post #1338, Sharon, where she enjoyed volunteering, participating in the parades and serving as the club's Historian for many years.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Bruce E. Abbott and his wife, Jennifer and Walter W. Abbott, all of Hermitage and two grandsons, whom she adored, Dr. Nicholas Abbott and his wife, Alyssa and Benjamin Abbott and his fiancée, Chelsea Ruffo. She also leaves her longtime companion, Cliff Sederland of Brookfield; a brother, Leonard Murdock and his wife, Dolly; a sister-in-law, Catherine Chambers of Brookfield; a brother-in-law, Richard Abbott of Hermitage and her beloved cat, Lucy, who gave her much comfort.

Besides her parents and husband, Marlyn was preceded in death by two sisters, Delphia Rock and Delores Mihlo and a brother, Walter Murdock.

The family would like to thank Sharon Regional Hospice and Palliative care for their compassion and also a special thank you to her caregiver, Sylvia Sabino, for her devotion, love and companionship.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 439 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146 or to a local non-profit animal advocacy organization.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. The Sharon VFW Ladies Auxiliary will conduct a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

