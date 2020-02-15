Marlon Dewon Smith, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlon Dewon Smith, 27, of 2401 Palmyra Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life suddenly Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:54 p.m.

He was born February 17, 1992 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Brian Smith and Angela Smith.

Mr. Smith was employed with Vinyl Tech as a laborer.

He was a 2011 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed rapping and fashion.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Miss Johniece Jones of Warren and Miss Raina Davis of Cleveland; mother, Ms. Angela Smith of Warren; father, Brian Smith of Houston, Texas; two grandmothers, Ms. Emma Smith and Ms. Mary Smith both of Warren; Godmother, Ms. Lisa Williams of Warren and a host of family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, where calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2353 Montgomery Ave., NW, 44485, the home of his mother, Angela Smith.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.