HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene M. Hopkins, 88, of Hermitage, passed away at 8:50 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Hopkins was born on March 21, 1934, in Sharon, a daughter of the late David T. and Margarite (Taylor) James.

She was a 1952 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She enjoyed a long career at Penn State University, Shenango Campus, working as a secretary in the continuing education department.

Marlene was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed reading, her pets and sewing. Marlene was an extremely talented quilt maker and loved cross-stitch. She also took pride in gardening and her flower arrangements. She was very proud of the awards she won for her floral arrangements.

Her husband, Paul Hopkins, whom she married on November 19, 1953, passed away on July 9, 1975.

She is survived by a daughter, Paula Reiber and her husband, Lewis D., of Fredonia Pennslylvania and a son, Scot Hopkins and his wife, Debbie, Hermitage.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Powell and a brother, David “Bud” James.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

All services are private. There will be a celebration of Marlene’s life at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.