Marlene Cooper Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Cooper, 79, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born May 26, 1940 in Martins Ferry, daughter of the late Alfred and Harriet Stanley Thomas.

Marlene was a member of the Middleton Friends Meeting and was a homemaker.

She graduated from the Olney Friends Boarding School in Barnesville, Ohio.

Marlene was involved in the 4 C’s and Mother’s Club. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them more than anything.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Cooper, whom she married, January 2, 1960; a son, Wynn (Becky) Cooper of Columbiana; a granddaughter, Amber (Darren) Ray of Leetonia; three grandsons, Devin (Katie) Cooper of Columbiana, Gavin (Mallory) Cooper of Columbiana and Nathan Cooper of Boardman; four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, Kenton and Koleson; two sisters, Elvina Krekler of Salem and Eva Mae (Dell) Cope of Bristolville and a brother, Walter (Judy) Thomas of Adena.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Middleton Friends Meeting House.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Saturday, June 1, one hour prior to the ceremony, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Middleton Friends Meeting House.

Burial will follow at Middleton Friends Cemetery, Fairfield Township.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.