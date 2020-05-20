Markeda E. Dorsey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Markeda E. Dorsey, age 48, lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 18, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born April 6, 1972 in Warren, the daughter of the late J.W. Salters and Linda Dorsey and was raised by Ms. Dorsey and Edward Bernard.

Markeda attended Warren Western Reserve High School and New Freedom Baptist Church.

She worked as a caretaker and richly blessed the lives of those she cared for.

She enjoyed cooking, getting her hair done, laughing and playing with children.

Precious memories of Markeda live on with her mother and stepfather, Linda Dorsey and Edward Bernard of Warren; three children, Myriaha Hughley, Makalia Dorsey and Major Dorsey, all of Warren; one sister, Angela Dorsey of Warren and a host of other friends and family who loved her dearly and remember her fondly.

Preceding her in death are her father, J.W. Salters; one daughter, Miracle Hughley and one brother, Derek Dorsey.

Services are private.

