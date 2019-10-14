Mark R. Diroll, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark R. Diroll, 60, of Garrettsville, entered into eternal rest Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home.

He was born December 17, 1958 in Ravenna, the son of Harry and June (Leyshon) Diroll and had lived in the area most of his life.

A graduate of James A. Garfield High School in Garrettsville, Mark had incredible woodworking talents and made a living as a carpenter and maker of cabinets and fine furniture.

He also enjoyed fishing, camping, canoeing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Precious memories of Mark live on with his loving wife of 34 years, Sherry (Pushwal) Diroll, whom he married October 5, 1985; two children, Cheryl A. Milani (Joel) of Lakewood and Edward M. Diroll (Julie) of Twinsburg; two grandchildren, Gwendolyn Milani and Jonah Milani; five sisters, Patricia Drago (John) of Ravenna, Kathy Diroll of Columbus, Mary Lou Fye (Tom) of Cortland, June Gallani (Dan) of Florida and Donna Tresino (Patrick) of Windham; two brothers, Tom Diroll (Debbie) of Ravenna and Richard Diroll of Lima and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a sister, Carol Tomasky and a brother, Paul Diroll.

Cremation is taking place.

Mark’s good life will be celebrated with a service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mantua Center Christian Church, 4118 State Route 82, Mantua.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.