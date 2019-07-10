Mark Edward Mason, Jr., New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Edward Mason, Jr., 8, of New Castle, died Monday, July 8, 2019 in New Castle.

He was born November 24, 2010 in New Castle, a son of Mark Edward Mason, Sr. of New Castle and Maram Wajeb Saada of New Castle.

He is also survived by his stepmother, Kayla Mason.

Mark was very smart and dreamed of being a member of the SWAT team. He enjoyed running and fishing with his dad and brother. Mark always looked after his little brother Matthew and enjoyed being home with his mom.

He is also survived by three brothers, Matthew Mason of New Castle, Jaafar Serhan of Syria and Chase Mason of New Castle; two stepbrothers, Rodger Pierce and Kaiden Pierce both of New Castle; one sister, Zein Serhan of Syria; two stepsisters, Rozella Pierce of New Castle and Kyelie Pierce of New Castle; his grandparents, Daniel and Margaret Baker and Wajeb and Elham Saada and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elias Orthodox Church. Father Kevin Long of St. Elias Orthodox Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Parkside Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.