Mark Edward Irons Obituary

Ravenna, Ohio - April 18, 2019

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mark Edward Irons, age 63, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna due to complications from a car accident.

He was born on January 23, 1956 in Kane, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Roy and Anne (Wells) Irons.

Mark retired from Lafarge after 22 years as a heavy equipment operator. He was currently employed as a heavy equipment operator at Marzane in Streetsboro.

Mark's most favorite passion was hunting and shooting. Mark belonged to the Izaak Walton League and the Martin L. Davey Chapter Hunting Preservation. Mark was also a Paris Township zoning inspector for 20 years. 　

Memories of Mark will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Melissa Marie (Peace) Irons whom he married August 31, 2002; his two daughters, Rachael (Chad) Moore of Paris Township and Emily (Joe) Hui of Mentor on the Lake; his two sisters, Dorene (Daniel) Spicer of Paris Township and Susan Irons of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his two brothers, Curtis Irons of Bradford, Pennsylvania and William Irons of Newton Falls and four grandchildren. 　

Per Mark's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration Of Life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Shearer Community Center, 9355 Newton Falls Road, Paris Township, OH 44266 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. 　

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

