Mark E. Williams, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Williams, 49, a lifelong resident of Rogers, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, following a brief illness.

Mark was born July 7, 1970, in Salem, son of Paul Williams and the late Carol Hill Williams.

He was a graduate of Beaver Local High School and worked as a truck driver for Lindy Paving.

When not working, he loved being spending time with his family and his dogs.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Carly Williams; stepdaughter, Ariel Bable; brother, Scott Williams; two grandchildren, Journey Williams and Arianna Durk; father, Paul Williams and his girlfriend, Jewel Reed.

All services are private and under the direction of Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.