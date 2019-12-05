Mark D. Greenfield, Greenville, PA

My Valley Tributes

December 3, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OBIT GENERIC 1 960x540

More from MyValleyTributes:

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark D. Greenfield of Pompano Beach, Florida and formerly of Greenville and Stoneboro, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a lifelong battle with spina bifada.   

Mark was born on May 5, 1962, the son of Douglas Greenfield, Stoneboro and Linda (Dunham) Greenfield Marshall, Palm Beach, Florida.

He was a draftsman for Broward County, Florida and had retired in 2012.

Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister, Jackie LeBlanc of St. Augustine, Florida and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Lynn Bennett and an uncle, Jack A. Greenfield, Sr.

There will be no public services and a private memorial service will be held by the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com