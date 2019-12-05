Mark D. Greenfield, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark D. Greenfield of Pompano Beach, Florida and formerly of Greenville and Stoneboro, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a lifelong battle with spina bifada.

Mark was born on May 5, 1962, the son of Douglas Greenfield, Stoneboro and Linda (Dunham) Greenfield Marshall, Palm Beach, Florida.

He was a draftsman for Broward County, Florida and had retired in 2012.

Besides his parents, he is survived by a sister, Jackie LeBlanc of St. Augustine, Florida and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Lynn Bennett and an uncle, Jack A. Greenfield, Sr.

There will be no public services and a private memorial service will be held by the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.