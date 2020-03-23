Mark Curtis Dixon, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Curtis Dixon, Jr., age 26, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. The Trumbull County Coroner is investigating the cause of death.

He was born September 9, 1993 in Columbus, the son of Mark Curtis Dixon, Sr. and Lillie Taylor.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Mark worked for Take 5 Oil Change.

He attended Elim Christian Church in Warren and enjoyed music and his family.

Fond memories of Mark live on with his mother, Lillie Taylor of Akron; his dear wife, Brittany Smith-Dixon, whom he married August 31, 2019; one daughter, Marbreon Dixon of South Carolina; one brother, Marcus Corley of Washington, D.C.; seven sisters, Marcella Holman (Stephen) of Akron, Mar’ke Amponsah (Jonah) of Kansas, Dominique Smith of Akron, Hope Smith of Akron, Jessica Brown (Adrian) of Akron, Denona Smith of Akron and Sunsharae Anderson of Akron; his stepmother, Caliqua Smith of Akron; his paternal grandmother, Hester Dixon of Warren and by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews who adored him.

His father, Mark Curtis Dixon, Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Worrie and Lillie Taylor and his paternal grandfather, William Dixon, precede him in death.

Services are 12:00 Noon Friday, March 27, 2020 at Elim Christian Center, 3214 Ridge Road SE., Warren, with Rev. Loretta Pernice officiating. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.