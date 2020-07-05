Mark Anthony Walters, North Beaver Township, PA

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Anthony Walters, 54, of North Beaver Township, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Mark was born October 5, 1965 to George “Lefty” Walters and Dolores “DeCarbo” Walters.

He graduated in 1983 from Union Area High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania where he was the captain of the football team. He continued his education at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He was also a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He continued his commitment to his alma mater, Union Area School District and its football program by being an active member of the Union Boosters Club. He helped to organize countless events and fundraisers to benefit the school and its students. He simultaneously was equally involved in the Mohawk Boosters club where his daughter Victoria Walters is a student softball athlete.

He enjoyed being the MC at many fundraising events and most definitely was the life of the event. However, his true passion was his family. He was fiercely devoted to his family, especially his daughter, Victoria, and helped to coach her in her softball career. He was an assistant coach for the Silver Creek Fast Pitch Softball as well as assisted Mohawk High School Softball.

Mark was also actively involved in St. Vitus Church and School, where his daughter attended first through eighth grade, volunteering in numerous activities including countless church fundraising events.

Mark’s personality drew people to him. He was always willing to drop everything to help others and make their lives easier. Mark was a loyal friend to many and made lasting impacts in peoples’ lives.

He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Walters; his mother, Dolores Walters, of North Beaver Township, Pennsylvania; brother, George E. Walters, Jr.; his sisters, Melissa (Thomas) Menning and Kim Houk (Larry Criscito); nephew, Tyler Houk; nieces, Christa Menning and Kiley (Paul) Pal; great-nephews, Landon and Spencer Pal and Beckham Johnson and former spouse, Denise Canacci.

He was preceded in death by his father, George “Lefty” Walters and niece, Tiffany Walters-Rivas Gardner.

Arrangements have been made at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to benefit his daughter, Victoria Walters’, college education. Please make checks payable to Victoria R. Walters and mail to The Zarella Law Office, LLC, 1600 Market Street, Suite 1416, Philadelphia, PA 19103.