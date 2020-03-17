Mark A. Heinbaugh, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark A. Heinbaugh, age 61, longtime resident of Niles, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born May 7, 1958 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the son of Don Robert and Sally Lou (Wyant) Heinbaugh, moving to Ohio as a young boy.

Mark attended Niles McKinley High School and worked twenty years for Warren Fabricating before retiring.

A member of the Vienna Fish & Game Club, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and casinos.

Precious memories of Mark live on with his loving companion, Shirley Bush of Niles; three children: Harry Bush (Diane) of Niles, from whom Mark got his good looks, Shannon Lantz of North Carolina and Mark Bush (Amber) of Columbus; seven grandchildren: Haley Lantz, A.J. Lantz, Erin Lantz, Amber Lantz, Austin Swiger, Jenna Swiger, and Shiane Swiger; and one sister, Mindy Pace (Christopher) of Palmdale, Calif.

Preceding him in death are his parents; three sisters: Kaye Ramer, Mary Cline, and Polly Klink; and one infant brother.

Per his request, services are private. Cremation is taking place. Material contributions may be made to the family, to help offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.