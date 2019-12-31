Marjorie R. Haag-Guthrie, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie R. Haag-Guthrie, 95, of Howland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:05 a.m. in her home under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born on March 5, 1924 in Orange, New Jersey the daughter of the late Emil and Margurite Stewart Fisher and came to Warren in 1963.

Marj retired as a cook after many years with the Sunrise Inn in Downtown Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, cooking and had a passion for traveling.

She was a member of the Eastern Star Opal Chapter #181 for over 65 years and was a member of Howland United Methodist Church.

Marj is survived by a son, Robert (Evon) Haag of Indiana; two daughters, Bette Crytzer of Howland and Alison Mogle of Howland; two stepsons, Lawrence (Ann) Guthrie of Greenwood, Indiana and Thomas (Janine) Guthrie of Lordstown; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy “Dot” Kisling of California.

Besides her parents, Marj was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Haag and her second husband, John D. Guthrie; a stepson, Robert Guthrie and a son-in-law, David Crytzer.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Howland United Methodist Church, where a celebration of her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Tom Badanjek officiating. An Order of Eastern Star Service will immediately follow in the church.

Burial will follow in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Marj’s name to the Building Fund of Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.