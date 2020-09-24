Marjorie O. Moore, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie O. Moore, 92, died at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020.

Born June 2, 1928 in Champion Township, she was the daughter of the late Earl D. and Blanche E. (Westerman) Osborne.

A homemaker, she was a 1946 graduate of Champion High School.

She was a member of Lafollette Baptist Church when she lived in Tennessee for many years and the First Christian Church in Lisbon. She served as a missionary with her husband for three years in Africa.

She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She made many baby clothes to donate to Catholic Charities.

Marj was a devoted and selfless mother.

Survivors include her children, Mike and Maria Moore of Salem, Bill and Debbie Moore of Columbiana, Mark and Pat Moore of Lafollette, Tennessee and Patty Moore Curtis of Lisbon. There are eight grandchildren, Raymond, Stephanie, Danielle, Ashley, Steven, Jason, Margie and Amy and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Moore, whom she married September 30, 1946; he died November 22, 2011. Also deceased are her son, Raymond Moore and brothers, Earl and Robert Osborne.

The service will be held in the chapel at Champion Township Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of the Weber Funeral Home. To leave condolences visit www.weberfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marjorie (Osborne) Moore, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: