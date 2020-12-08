Marjorie June (Doutt) Weisz, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie June (Doutt) Weisz, 97, of Ellwood City, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Avalon Place in New Castle.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Nellie (Caldwell) Doutt and was born in North Beaver Township on February 16, 1923.

She is survived by her sister; Jean Craven of Boardman, Ohio along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was married to the love of her life, Charles S. Weisz, for 38 years, until his passing in 1984.

She was affectionally known as the “Egg Lady”, as she delivered eggs from her husband’s farm. She also served as the Perry Township Auditor for 18 years and worked the Perry Township election polls, for many years.

She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City, where she served as church treasurer, for 10 years. She also served on the Alter Guild and Funeral Dinner Committee. Marjorie was also a lifetime Grange Member, serving for many years at the Pleasant Hill Grange.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, S. Weisz and two sisters: Nellie M. McCormick and Margaret Street.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be private, with Pastor Peggy Suhr-Barkley, officiating. For family members attending, a mask or face covering must be worn at all times.

Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in Perry Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marjorie’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church located at 207 Spring Ave Ellwood City.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

