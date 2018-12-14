Marjorie Jane McCullough Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Marjorie Jane McCullough, 91, of Greenville, passed away at Avalon Springs Place on Thursday, December 13, 2018, following a brief illness.

She was born in Masury, Ohio, to Grant Brindle and Pearl Macklem Brindle on March 28, 1927.

She married William E. McCullough on January 21, 1947, who preceded her in death.

Jane was an avid knitter, quilter, painter and crafter making everyone multiple pairs of gloves, socks and scarves.

She didn't miss a Pittsburgh sports team event on television. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Chewy.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria and husband, Thomas Junk of Greenville; son, William E. and wife, MaryLou of Transfer; a sister, Dorothy Eastlick McConnell; grandsons, Kyle Junk of York, Kurt Junk, of Sharpsville and Chad MCullough of Lakewood, Colorado and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother; father and stepfather, William McDonald.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, Greenville.

Services will be held at the family's discretion.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage.