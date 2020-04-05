Marjorie (Felton) Pahanish, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Pahanish, 92, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Blossom Nursing Home.

Born October 17, 1927 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Hazel (Will) Felton.

A 1945 graduate of David Anderson High School, she worked as a librarian and drove the bookmobile for the Lepper Library for many years and previously at McMillan Abstract and at Morgan’s Drug Store.

Marge was a member of New Lisbon Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and was part of the womens group and sang in the choir for many years.

She also served as secretary/treasurer for Church Women United and was integral to running the HELP Center. She was a long-time member of Leetonia and Lisbon Fraternal Order of Eagles, Ladies Auxiliaries and held offices on the local and state levels, a member of Leetonia American Legion, Lisbon Women’s Tuesday night bowling league for years and served as secretary.

Survivors include her four children, Hazel White of Lisbon, William P. (Karen) Pahanish of Geneva, Carol S. Pahanish of Apple Creek and Michael J. (Robin) Pahanish of Leetonia; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death in 2001 by her husband, William Pahanish whom she married June 28, 1947; her son, Robert C. Pahanish; brothers, William and Richard Felton; sister, Dorothy Cook.

A private funeral officiated by the Reverend Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge will be held at Weber Funeral Home on Tuesday.

Burial will follow in Lisbon Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled later when the public can attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church, Community Hospice, Stage Left Players or the HELP Center.

The family extends deep appreciation to Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Community Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

Friends and family can leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

